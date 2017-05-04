Swan Song: Turner says goodbye after ...

Swan Song: Turner says goodbye after one last play

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Martinsville Bulletin

Betty Joe Turner, who has acted in more than 30 local theater productions, has announced that TheatreWorks' current "Mama Won't Fly" will be her last.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Martinsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Martinsville citizen filed FOIA lawsuit that ma... 17 min StanleyBolten 1
How many of the 10 commandments have you broken? (Feb '12) Apr 27 William 147
i want to be Christian.can i ? (May '15) Apr 24 Barnsweb 9
Why They Left: Listening to Those Who Have Left... (May '12) Apr 8 James A Farmer 45
the church of Christ insider discussion boards (Aug '10) Mar '17 Democrappy ... 12
dr.joel smithers (Sep '16) Feb '17 YEPP 4
Is there anything to do here??? Bored..... Jan '17 ATTheWizard85 1
See all Martinsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Martinsville Forum Now

Martinsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Martinsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
 

Martinsville, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,252 • Total comments across all topics: 280,827,758

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC