Swan Song: Turner says goodbye after one last play
Betty Joe Turner, who has acted in more than 30 local theater productions, has announced that TheatreWorks' current "Mama Won't Fly" will be her last.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Martinsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Martinsville citizen filed FOIA lawsuit that ma...
|17 min
|StanleyBolten
|1
|How many of the 10 commandments have you broken? (Feb '12)
|Apr 27
|William
|147
|i want to be Christian.can i ? (May '15)
|Apr 24
|Barnsweb
|9
|Why They Left: Listening to Those Who Have Left... (May '12)
|Apr 8
|James A Farmer
|45
|the church of Christ insider discussion boards (Aug '10)
|Mar '17
|Democrappy ...
|12
|dr.joel smithers (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|YEPP
|4
|Is there anything to do here??? Bored.....
|Jan '17
|ATTheWizard85
|1
Find what you want!
Search Martinsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC