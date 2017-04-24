STEP Car Show coming up

Organizers anticipate more than 100 cars at the second annual STEP Car Show set for Saturday, May 6 at Faith Fellowship Church. The TNT Cool Bus and Scoop the ice cream truck will also be there.

