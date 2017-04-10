Martinsville council considers raising real estate tax
A nearly 1 A1 2 percent increase in the city's real estate tax rate is proposed for the new fiscal year that will start July 1. More tax rate hikes as well as reductions to departments - including job cuts - are proposed, too, as officials anticipate a tight year because of city operating costs increasing as revenues remain stagnant.
