Court Roundup: Judges suspend multiple sentences in Henry County

Wendy Maylene Oakes of Collinsville pleaded guilty to felonious embezzlement on May 1, 2016 and was sentenced this past week to five years in prison, all suspended on conditions including three years of supervised probation and payment of $6,289.98 restitution.
