Court Roundup: Bassett man faces multiple charges after Family Dollar incident

In Henry County General District Court on Wednesday, Jessie Lee Robert Rumley, 42, of Martinsville, qualified for a court-appointed attorney to represent him on charges including abduction by force or intimidation, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a gun more than 10 years after being convicted of a nonviolent felony, ... (more)

