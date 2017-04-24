Achieving The Goal: NCI graduates honored in Thursday ceremony
Among students recognized during the New College Institute's graduate recognition ceremony on Thursday were Ciera Moore, Christina Kinkema, JoLacy Davis, Samantha Hodges and Cameron Cooper; Angela Stowe, Ketina Wooding, Cratia Stockton and Michelle Robinson; Rhonda Fulp, Shirleka Martin, Deborah Gammons and Kathy Rutrough.
