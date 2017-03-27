Unemployment increases across region

Unemployment increases across region

Franklin County's jobless rate in January was 4.3 percent, up from 4.0 percent in December, according to the Virginia Employment Commission . The VEC said 1,145 people in Franklin County were unemployed in January and actively seeking work.

