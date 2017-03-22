Hershey: Use caution when interpreting overdose data
West Piedmont Health District Director Dr. Jody Hershey urges caution in interpreting data for emergency department visits for unintentional overdose by opioid or unspecified substance because, among other reasons, with small numbers of incidents, statistics can vary dramatically from month to month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Martinsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How many of the 10 commandments have you broken? (Feb '12)
|11 hr
|sam i am
|145
|the church of Christ insider discussion boards (Aug '10)
|Mon
|Democrappy ...
|12
|dr.joel smithers
|Feb 20
|YEPP
|4
|Is there anything to do here??? Bored.....
|Jan '17
|ATTheWizard85
|1
|Church of Christ rules and principles (Apr '13)
|Dec '16
|Credal Drone
|305
|THE CHILDREN of THE GOD MOST HIGH (May '14)
|Dec '16
|randy
|6
|thomas jefferson edwards (Apr '16)
|Oct '16
|NUKS67
|3
Find what you want!
Search Martinsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC