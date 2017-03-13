Area pastor leads effort to fight opioid abuse
Rev. Matthew Brown, pastor of St. Paul High Street Baptist Church, and Pastor Charles Whitfield of First Baptist Church East Martinsville are two of the community faith leaders involved in a multi-agency and community effort to combat the opioid overdose problem in this area.
Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.
