Area pastor leads effort to fight opi...

Area pastor leads effort to fight opioid abuse

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Martinsville Bulletin

Rev. Matthew Brown, pastor of St. Paul High Street Baptist Church, and Pastor Charles Whitfield of First Baptist Church East Martinsville are two of the community faith leaders involved in a multi-agency and community effort to combat the opioid overdose problem in this area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Martinsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the church of Christ insider discussion boards (Aug '10) Mar 2 Hope and Change 11
dr.joel smithers Feb 20 YEPP 4
Is there anything to do here??? Bored..... Jan '17 ATTheWizard85 1
Church of Christ rules and principles (Apr '13) Dec '16 Credal Drone 305
THE CHILDREN of THE GOD MOST HIGH (May '14) Dec '16 randy 6
thomas jefferson edwards (Apr '16) Oct '16 NUKS67 3
Martinsville Seven - The Martinsville Curse (Mar '10) Oct '16 Santiago Ramey 10
See all Martinsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Martinsville Forum Now

Martinsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Martinsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Casey Anthony
 

Martinsville, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,227 • Total comments across all topics: 279,676,577

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC