An Honor To Serve: Local residents pay tribute to fallen veterans
At first, there were 13. These were veterans who wanted to honor their fallen comrades, men who saw members of the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marines laid to rest without "Taps" being played, a 21 gun salute or any of the military rites they earned.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.
