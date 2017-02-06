Martinsville woman faces multiple charges in the city
Jasmine Danielle Hairston, 26, of Martinsville, was charged with shoplifting or concealment of goods worth less than $200-third or subsequent offense ; grand larceny of an automobile; feloniously eluding arrest ; and a misdemeanor of driving a motor vehicle with a license suspended or revoked-third or subsequent offense.
