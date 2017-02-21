I-73 funding bill passes in Assembly

Sen. Bill Stanley's bill to jumpstart the Interstate 73 corridor project passed the House of Delegates and the Senate, gaining traction as a way to economically revive Southwest and Southside Virginia. The bill would help fund the road at $40 million a year.

