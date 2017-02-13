Fiance of reporter killed on live TV quits job

AUGUST 27: A photo sits amonst flowers at a candlelight vigil for Alison Parker on Martinsville High School's football field on August 27, 2015 in Martinsville, Virginia. Two employees of WDBJ TV were killed during a live broadcast at Bridgewater Plaza on Smith Mountain Lake on August 26. The victims have been identified as reporter Alison Parker and cameraman Adam Ward.

