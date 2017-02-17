Elementary artwork on display at Piedmont Arts
An exhibit of artwork by 63 area elementary school students will be on display in Piedmont Arts' Foster Gallery through Feb. 28. The exhibit features work by students attending schools in Martinsville and Henry County, including Albert Harris Elementary, Patrick Henry Elementary and Carlisle School's Lower School.
Martinsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
