Trump begins Day Two of presidency with prayers

WASHINGTON - President Trump's first full day opened with prayers. Nearly 24 hours after being sworn in as the nation's 45th president, Trump attended a National Prayer Service at Washington National Cathedral as thousands marched in the city's streetsto protest his presidency and even challenge its legitimacy.

