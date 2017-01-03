Stroller: New exhibits at Piedmont Arts, Almanac predictions
TODAY'S WORD is desultory . Example: Unable to believe that 2016 came to a close and she didn't accomplish even one her new year's resolutions from last year, AnnMarie just wandered about the house, occasionally picking at the old snack trays or cleaning up party debris still left over from the weekend, desultory and discouraged.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Martinsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Church of Christ rules and principles (Apr '13)
|Dec 20
|Credal Drone
|306
|THE CHILDREN of THE GOD MOST HIGH (May '14)
|Dec 14
|randy
|6
|thomas jefferson edwards (Apr '16)
|Oct '16
|NUKS67
|3
|Martinsville Seven - The Martinsville Curse (Mar '10)
|Oct '16
|Santiago Ramey
|10
|Nickname of Stick
|Oct '16
|A friend
|1
|Easter Auto Sales (Feb '12)
|Oct '16
|donnawyattreed
|9
|Dawn Mills
|Oct '16
|Alan Nolan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Martinsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC