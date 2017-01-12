Protecting Pets: What happens when owners are arrested?
We've all heard of children being placed in protective custody, but what about pets? When pet owners are arrested, what happens to their animals? Following a search warrant on Wednesday in the 800 block of Clark Road in Martinsville, law enforcement officers arrested Cynthia Roknich on multiple drug charges.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Martinsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the church of Christ insider discussion boards (Aug '10)
|55 min
|BMDdl39
|8
|Church of Christ rules and principles (Apr '13)
|Dec 20
|Credal Drone
|306
|THE CHILDREN of THE GOD MOST HIGH (May '14)
|Dec '16
|randy
|6
|thomas jefferson edwards (Apr '16)
|Oct '16
|NUKS67
|3
|Martinsville Seven - The Martinsville Curse (Mar '10)
|Oct '16
|Santiago Ramey
|10
|Nickname of Stick
|Oct '16
|A friend
|1
|Easter Auto Sales (Feb '12)
|Oct '16
|donnawyattreed
|9
Find what you want!
Search Martinsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC