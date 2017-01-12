New Go Virginia initiative meeting is Wednesday
The Southern Virginia Steering Committee leading the launch of the Region 3 Council for GoVirginia will hold a community information meeting Wednesday to encourage those interested to learn more about how to participate in the initiative. According to a press release, a 90-minute session will be held at 5:30 p.m. at Charleys Waterfront Cafe, 201 B. Mill St., in Farmville.
Martinsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Church of Christ rules and principles (Apr '13)
|Dec 20
|Credal Drone
|306
|THE CHILDREN of THE GOD MOST HIGH (May '14)
|Dec '16
|randy
|6
|thomas jefferson edwards (Apr '16)
|Oct '16
|NUKS67
|3
|Martinsville Seven - The Martinsville Curse (Mar '10)
|Oct '16
|Santiago Ramey
|10
|Nickname of Stick
|Oct '16
|A friend
|1
|Easter Auto Sales (Feb '12)
|Oct '16
|donnawyattreed
|9
|Dawn Mills
|Oct '16
|Alan Nolan
|1
