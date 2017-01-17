Martinsville receives federal help to repair infrastructure
The city of Martinsville will get federal help to rebuild its infrastructure. Sen. Mark Warner and Sen. Tim Kaine made the announcement Thursday night, as Congress awarded $1 million for the project.
