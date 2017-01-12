Helping Hands: Warming Center provide...

Helping Hands: Warming Center provides help in winter

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Martinsville Bulletin

Michael Harrison, lead pastor of the Community Fellowship, stands behind the Salvation Army with one of the signs placed throughout the community that directs people to a winter shelter there.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Martinsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the church of Christ insider discussion boards (Aug '10) 3 hr BMDdl39 8
Church of Christ rules and principles (Apr '13) Dec 20 Credal Drone 306
THE CHILDREN of THE GOD MOST HIGH (May '14) Dec '16 randy 6
thomas jefferson edwards (Apr '16) Oct '16 NUKS67 3
Martinsville Seven - The Martinsville Curse (Mar '10) Oct '16 Santiago Ramey 10
Nickname of Stick Oct '16 A friend 1
Easter Auto Sales (Feb '12) Oct '16 donnawyattreed 9
See all Martinsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Martinsville Forum Now

Martinsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Martinsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Mexico
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Climate Change
 

Martinsville, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,767 • Total comments across all topics: 277,950,994

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC