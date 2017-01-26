Court Roundup: Martin sentenced on mu...

Court Roundup: Martin sentenced on multiple drug charges

In Henry County Circuit Court, Jeffrey Wayne Martin of Martinsville received sentences totaling 40 years in prison on several drug charges, with a total of nine years active.

