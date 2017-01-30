Changes coming to Martinsville police bike patrols
The Martinsville Police Department recently restructured, putting community-oriented policing and community outreach under what is now the community resources unit, said police Sgt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Martinsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the church of Christ insider discussion boards (Aug '10)
|Sat
|William
|10
|Is there anything to do here??? Bored.....
|Jan 17
|ATTheWizard85
|1
|Church of Christ rules and principles (Apr '13)
|Dec '16
|Credal Drone
|306
|THE CHILDREN of THE GOD MOST HIGH (May '14)
|Dec '16
|randy
|6
|thomas jefferson edwards (Apr '16)
|Oct '16
|NUKS67
|3
|Martinsville Seven - The Martinsville Curse (Mar '10)
|Oct '16
|Santiago Ramey
|10
|Nickname of Stick
|Oct '16
|A friend
|1
Find what you want!
Search Martinsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC