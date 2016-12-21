Project Prom returns to Martinsville

Project Prom returns to Martinsville

Project Prom is in full swing for the third year in a row. From now until February 1, Monica Adams Hatchett and Kim Keith of Cross Pointe Church in Martinsville will be collecting dresses at the Henry County Public Schools Central Office on the third floor.

