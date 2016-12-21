Martinsville man pleads guilty in child endangerment case
Stacy Maurice Walker of Martinsville pleaded guilty in Henry County Circuit Court Tuesday to feloniously eluding police, felonious child endangerment and misdemeanor driving on a suspended license, all in connection with an incident Feb. 18. Judge David V. Williams found Walker guilty of all three charges, ordered a presentence report and set ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Martinsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Church of Christ rules and principles (Apr '13)
|Dec 20
|Credal Drone
|306
|THE CHILDREN of THE GOD MOST HIGH (May '14)
|Dec 14
|randy
|6
|thomas jefferson edwards (Apr '16)
|Oct '16
|NUKS67
|3
|Martinsville Seven - The Martinsville Curse (Mar '10)
|Oct '16
|Santiago Ramey
|10
|Nickname of Stick
|Oct '16
|A friend
|1
|Easter Auto Sales (Feb '12)
|Oct '16
|donnawyattreed
|9
|Dawn Mills
|Oct '16
|Alan Nolan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Martinsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC