Jeanne Lackey Trivett
Jeanne Lackey Trivett, 65, a longtime resident of Narrows, Va., passed away Friday, Dec. 9, 2016, at Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Born June 20, 1951, in Columbus, Ohio, she spent the majority of her youth in Martinsville, Va.
