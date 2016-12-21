Bail denied for suspect in Bassett abduction case
After hearing one witness on behalf of defendant Sherri Louise Johnson and arguments by Johnson's lawyer and a prosecutor, Henry County Circuit Court Judge David V. Williams ruled that the presumption against bail was not rebutted, and he denied bail.
