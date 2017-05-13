North Korea demands handover of suspects in assassination plot
The last time that Han appeared to brief foreign diplomats in Pyongyang was last December, to present North Korea's response to the latest round of United Nations sanctions after the September 2016 nuclear test . Tensions between the USA and North Korea rose after a tense exchange between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un , which prompted President Trump to announce the deployment last March of the Terminal High-Altitude Area Defence system in South Korea.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Martinsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fundraiser to benefit quadriplegic Manville man
|May 19
|Sam
|1
|Sal, owner of Ohh La La bar in Bound Brook (Apr '08)
|Apr '17
|Sal
|8
|Review: Delilah's Den Strip Club Manville
|Apr '17
|herbie
|1
|Review: Dental Care Bridgewater (Jul '12)
|Mar '17
|MarieN
|3
|Work begins on Manville's South Main Street bridge
|Feb '17
|Joe
|1
|Ex-Rutgers Coach Schiano Owes School $300,000 o... (Jan '13)
|Jan '13
|Big man
|1
|Somerset County man accused of growing marijuan... (Jul '12)
|Aug '12
|Former NJ Resident
|2
Find what you want!
Search Martinsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC