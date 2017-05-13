North Korea demands handover of suspects in assassination plot

The last time that Han appeared to brief foreign diplomats in Pyongyang was last December, to present North Korea's response to the latest round of United Nations sanctions after the September 2016 nuclear test . Tensions between the USA and North Korea rose after a tense exchange between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un , which prompted President Trump to announce the deployment last March of the Terminal High-Altitude Area Defence system in South Korea.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.