New Jersey woman arrested for DWI in Monroe
Reports of an accident led to an arrest of a woman for driving while intoxicated by Monroe police on Thursday, according to a Facebook post from the Monroe Police Department . Martinsville, New Jersey, resident Margot Gschossmann , 28, had a blood alcohol content three times greater than the legal limit when she rear-ended another vehicle in Smith Clove Park, the post said.
Martinsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fundraiser to benefit quadriplegic Manville man
|May 19
|Sam
|1
|Sal, owner of Ohh La La bar in Bound Brook (Apr '08)
|Apr '17
|Sal
|8
|Review: Delilah's Den Strip Club Manville
|Apr '17
|herbie
|1
|Review: Dental Care Bridgewater (Jul '12)
|Mar '17
|MarieN
|3
|Work begins on Manville's South Main Street bridge
|Feb '17
|Joe
|1
|Ex-Rutgers Coach Schiano Owes School $300,000 o... (Jan '13)
|Jan '13
|Big man
|1
|Somerset County man accused of growing marijuan... (Jul '12)
|Aug '12
|Former NJ Resident
|2
