New Jersey woman arrested for DWI in Monroe

Friday May 26

Reports of an accident led to an arrest of a woman for driving while intoxicated by Monroe police on Thursday, according to a Facebook post from the Monroe Police Department . Martinsville, New Jersey, resident Margot Gschossmann , 28, had a blood alcohol content three times greater than the legal limit when she rear-ended another vehicle in Smith Clove Park, the post said.

