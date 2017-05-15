Robot helps cops take down Bridgewater man charged in homicidal rampage

A 27-year-old man was arrested after a police standoff Monday night and charged with killing a woman and stabbing his father in their home. Police arrived at the home on Washington Valley Road in the Martinsville section of the township around 8:20 p.m. to find Michael Litwornia barricaded inside and his 61-year-old father outside on the front lawn with serious stab wounds.

