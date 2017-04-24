How can I take the veteran's exemption? | Biz Brain

Q. How will New Jersey know if you are a veteran for the new tax break? Must you attach a DD214 to your return? -- Vet A. The new veteran's tax break that came with the gas tax bill is causing a little confusion for 2016 tax returns. "This new exemption does not apply until tax year 2017 for your New Jersey taxes," said Gail Rosen, a Martinsville-based certified public accountant.

