How can I take the veteran's exemption? | Biz Brain
Q. How will New Jersey know if you are a veteran for the new tax break? Must you attach a DD214 to your return? -- Vet A. The new veteran's tax break that came with the gas tax bill is causing a little confusion for 2016 tax returns. "This new exemption does not apply until tax year 2017 for your New Jersey taxes," said Gail Rosen, a Martinsville-based certified public accountant.
