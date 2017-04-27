Gail Rosen is Somerset County's 'Outstandinga

Gail Rosen is Somerset County's 'Outs...

Gail Rosen is Somerset County's 'Outstanding

Apr 27, 2017 Read more: Courier News

When Gail Rosen was growing up in Brooklyn, she never imagined that she would be honored as an "Outstanding.Citizen" Gail Rosen is Somerset County's 'Outstanding Citizen' When Gail Rosen was growing up in Brooklyn, she never imagined that she would be honored as an "Outstanding.Citizen" Check out this story on mycentraljersey.com: http://mycj.co/2pqLwxm BRIDGEWATER - When Gail Rosen was growing up in Brooklyn, she never imagined that one day she would be honored as the "Outstanding.Citizen" of a suburban New Jersey county where trees outnumber residents. "What an honor!" Rosen said of the award that is given annually by the Somerset County Business Partnership to recognize contributions by a community leader.

