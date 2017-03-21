Books: Her words dance lightly

Books: Her words dance lightly

Next Story Prev Story
Mar 21, 2017 Read more: New Jersey Jewish News

Dani Shapiro's writing supplies contextual patterns that highlight the significance of her personal stories. She is the author of four memoirs and five books of fiction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Jewish News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Martinsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Delilah's Den Strip Club Manville Apr 4 herbie 1
Review: Dental Care Bridgewater (Jul '12) Mar 26 MarieN 3
News Work begins on Manville's South Main Street bridge Feb '17 Joe 1
News Manville gets $3 million to help Main Street pe... (Apr '16) Jan '17 Sam 2
News Manville residents angry over property taxes (Sep '16) Jan '17 Sam 2
Save the Bound Brook Hotel Jan '17 lindajbarth 1
News Federal judge says NJ town discriminated agains... Jan '17 samsung no more 25
See all Martinsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Martinsville Forum Now

Martinsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Martinsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Martinsville, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,428 • Total comments across all topics: 280,486,501

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC