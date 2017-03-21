Books: Her words dance lightly
Dani Shapiro's writing supplies contextual patterns that highlight the significance of her personal stories. She is the author of four memoirs and five books of fiction.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Jewish News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Martinsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Delilah's Den Strip Club Manville
|Apr 4
|herbie
|1
|Review: Dental Care Bridgewater (Jul '12)
|Mar 26
|MarieN
|3
|Work begins on Manville's South Main Street bridge
|Feb '17
|Joe
|1
|Manville gets $3 million to help Main Street pe... (Apr '16)
|Jan '17
|Sam
|2
|Manville residents angry over property taxes (Sep '16)
|Jan '17
|Sam
|2
|Save the Bound Brook Hotel
|Jan '17
|lindajbarth
|1
|Federal judge says NJ town discriminated agains...
|Jan '17
|samsung no more
|25
Find what you want!
Search Martinsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC