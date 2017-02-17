Tax strategies the rich dona t want you to know
Wealthy people understand that it's not how much money you make, but how much of that cash you keep. Earning a fat paycheck is fine, but it doesn't mean much if you end up paying all that income back to the government in the form of taxes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Martinsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Work begins on Manville's South Main Street bridge
|Feb 10
|Joe
|1
|Manville gets $3 million to help Main Street pe... (Apr '16)
|Jan '17
|Sam
|2
|Manville residents angry over property taxes
|Jan '17
|Sam
|2
|Save the Bound Brook Hotel
|Jan '17
|lindajbarth
|1
|Federal judge says NJ town discriminated agains...
|Jan '17
|samsung no more
|25
|Electrical apprenticeships offered at Branchbur... (Feb '11)
|Jan '17
|chumsky d buck
|3
|1970's nightclub in BoundBrook by the railroad ... (Mar '10)
|Jan '17
|Wondering
|14
Find what you want!
Search Martinsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC