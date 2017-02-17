Diverse crowd at unity vigil focused on compassion
Unity vigil focuses on compassion Sisterhood of Salaam Shalom vigil draws 60 persons at Christ Presbyterian Church Check out this story on mycentraljersey.com: http://mycj.co/2m4HSo3 Hundreds of people, including Mayor Wilda Diaz, took to the streets of Perth Amboy on Thursday to march in solidarity with "Day Without Immigrants" events throughout the state and country. Members of the Raritan Valley chapter of Sisterhood of Salaam Shalom, a coalition of Jewish and Muslim women, on Feb. 16 during a unity vigil at Christ Presbyterian Church in Martinsville.
