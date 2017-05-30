Lions Club continues support for those in need
Shown, from left, are Winchester Avenue School Counselor Elizabeth Kantor-Bright, Lions Club tail twister Betty Boynton, Lions Club Director Douglas Widmeyer, Principal Kathy Wright, Lions Club President Al Brooks, Lions Club Treasurer Ralph Baker. President Al Brooks hands a $1,000 check to Principal Kathy Wright for the Kidz Power Pacs program.
