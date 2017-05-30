Drive to Learn: Family represented at...

Drive to Learn: Family represented at five different schools

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Martinsburg Journal

When Martinsburg High held its graduation ceremony Tuesday night, a unique life experience ended for Robert and Lynette Richards. The Martinsburg couple's five children spent the 2016-17 school year in five different schools.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsburg Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Martinsburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump is the best thing to happen to USA in 40 ... 1 hr MarkJ 46
No Russian collusion evidence...Day 135 1 hr him 3
Milton Cops 2 hr F da popo 6
Stephanie Hale prostitute (Jul '15) 2 hr Postal 4
Huntington Babe Ruth 2 hr Wondering 10
Pranks to play on annoying neighbors (Dec '13) 2 hr Flatulator 191
America Held Hostage Day 134 2 hr Benghazi 19
See all Martinsburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Martinsburg Forum Now

Martinsburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Martinsburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Climate Change
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Martinsburg, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,721 • Total comments across all topics: 281,499,500

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC