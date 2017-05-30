Doughboy statue could get funding ass...

Doughboy statue could get funding assistance

Martinsburg's WWI Doughboy statue could be eligible for up $2,000 in restoration aid under a program being offered to WWI restoration projects across the county, a program official said. which has a $200,000 matching grant pot for restoration of ailing World War I memorials around the country.

