Doughboy statue could get funding assistance
Martinsburg's WWI Doughboy statue could be eligible for up $2,000 in restoration aid under a program being offered to WWI restoration projects across the county, a program official said. which has a $200,000 matching grant pot for restoration of ailing World War I memorials around the country.
