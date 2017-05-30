Anti-stigma campaign presentation held

Anti-stigma campaign presentation held

The Potomac Highlands Guild partnered with the Berkeley County Resource Center and the Russ Hedrick Recovery Resource Center on Friday to deliver a presentation for an anti-stigma campaign against addiction and mental illness. Dr. Masih led the presentation as part of the Potomac Highlands Guild anti-stigma campaign, a widespread movement supported by multiple recovery agencies and the West Virginia Bureau for Behavior Health and Health Facilities.

