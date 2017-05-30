Airing Concerns: Resident questions s...

Airing Concerns: Resident questions source of foul odors

A Berkeley County resident has approached county officials for help to eliminate what she describes as a chemcial odor in the air in her Villages of Washington Trails neighborhood. Appearing before the Berkely Council on Thursday, Annette Bishop, of 98 Dinwiddle Way, asked county officials for help to eliminate the odor she claims has been in her neighborhood for over 10 years.

