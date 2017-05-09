Woman seriously injured after head-on collision on I-81
A woman suffered severe leg injuries Sunday after the vehicle she was driving was struck head-on by a driver going the wrong way on Interstate 81. Reports indicate Noa refused treatment at the scene but was cleared medically before being taken to Eastern Regional Jail to await arraignment. Deputies responded to I-81 in the Inwood area Sunday morning for a report of a vehicle heading north in the southbound lanes.
