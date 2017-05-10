The scene of a single-vehicle acciden...

The scene of a single-vehicle accident that killed a Shepherdstown man early Sunday.

A Shepherdstown man was killed Sunday in a single car accident at approximately 2:40 a.m. when the vehicle he was riding in skidded along the side of one wall on the road, then crashed into a stone wall at the intersection of Duke Street and Campus Drive, according to a Shepherdstown police spokesman. Robert C. Johnson, 36, of Shepherdstown, was the front seat passenger of vehicle, was taken by ambulance to Berkeley Medical Center in Martinsburg where he was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to Shepherdstown Police Cpl.

