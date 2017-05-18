Taste of Summer: Farmers Market returns to Martinsburg
Residents and visitors gathered at the Martinsburg Public Square at the intersection of King and Queen streets in Martinsburg on Friday to browse the offerings of the local farmers market. For Randy Lewis, executive director of Main Street Martinsburg, the farmers market offers another opportunity for locals to shop downtown.
