Suspected kidnapper arrested in Morga...

Suspected kidnapper arrested in Morgan County

Next Story Prev Story
15 min ago Read more: West Virginia Metro

Gloria Barden was taken into custody without incident at the Sheetz store just south of Berkeley Springs at approximatley 6:30 last night. The victim was taken to the Morgan County Sheriff's Department to await the arrival of family members from North Carolina.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Martinsburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
sybian paid rides!! 3 min wants to ride 13
new idea graffiti wall (Jun '11) 15 min lylekeeney 14
America Held Hostage Day 110 18 min MarkJ- 12
Huntington Sanitary Board 22 min huggy bear 7
Finally, Comey is out! Yay!!!! 22 min Silent Majority 60
Blake Sowards is pimping out his sister 25 min sammy 23
Riding Symbian 39 min Andi Kim 3
See all Martinsburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Martinsburg Forum Now

Martinsburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Martinsburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Martinsburg, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,189 • Total comments across all topics: 280,913,007

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC