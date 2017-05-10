Suspected kidnapper arrested in Morgan County
Gloria Barden was taken into custody without incident at the Sheetz store just south of Berkeley Springs at approximatley 6:30 last night. The victim was taken to the Morgan County Sheriff's Department to await the arrival of family members from North Carolina.
