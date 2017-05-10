Shooting suspect gets hearing continuation
A New York man, charged with attempted murder Feb. 23, faced a Berkeley County Magistrate on Monday, and his hearing was continued for a second time. Adrien Bradley, 24, of Brooklyn, New York, is currently out on bail, but he was initially arraigned in Berkeley County Magistrate Court for felony charges of attempted murder and receiving/transferring stolen property in February.
