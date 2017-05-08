Shared Space: Shepherd U. underpass gets makeover
A group of students and alumni headed by art professor Sonya Evanisko is transforming the walls and ceiling of the underpass into a large public work of art. "Whenever you have the opportunity to work on a public art project usually the scale is much larger and the access to the art - the people who enjoy the art, see the art, and respond to the art - tends to be more of a community rather than a singular experience that might happen through a gallery."
Martinsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finally, Comey is out! Yay!!!!
|5 min
|Donald Nixon Putin
|37
|Last Post Wins! (Jan '11)
|9 min
|Princess Hey
|3,464
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|14 min
|Dennis
|4,125
|Huntington health and rehab cna class (Mar '15)
|17 min
|Barnesjr-
|5
|America Held Hostage Day 109
|1 hr
|Struck Down
|21
|pagans mc (Sep '10)
|2 hr
|Moon runner
|194
|America Held Hostage Day 110
|3 hr
|Silent Majority
|4
