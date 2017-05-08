Shared Space: Shepherd U. underpass g...

Shared Space: Shepherd U. underpass gets makeover

Next Story Prev Story
23 min ago Read more: Martinsburg Journal

A group of students and alumni headed by art professor Sonya Evanisko is transforming the walls and ceiling of the underpass into a large public work of art. "Whenever you have the opportunity to work on a public art project usually the scale is much larger and the access to the art - the people who enjoy the art, see the art, and respond to the art - tends to be more of a community rather than a singular experience that might happen through a gallery."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsburg Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Martinsburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Finally, Comey is out! Yay!!!! 5 min Donald Nixon Putin 37
Last Post Wins! (Jan '11) 9 min Princess Hey 3,464
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 14 min Dennis 4,125
Huntington health and rehab cna class (Mar '15) 17 min Barnesjr- 5
America Held Hostage Day 109 1 hr Struck Down 21
pagans mc (Sep '10) 2 hr Moon runner 194
America Held Hostage Day 110 3 hr Silent Majority 4
See all Martinsburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Martinsburg Forum Now

Martinsburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Martinsburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
 

Martinsburg, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,187 • Total comments across all topics: 280,908,452

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC