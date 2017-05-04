Sewn2
Nine-year-old Nick Koch of Martinsburg operates Sewn w/ Love, a homemade crafting business with his mother and brother. They produce handmade pillows, blankets and pillow pockets for sale with all proceeds going to a cancer center in Winchester, Virginia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsburg Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Martinsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fart Nonsense
|8 min
|Outta
|21
|Fat patty threesomes?
|19 min
|Vince Foodman
|1
|bicycles should be outlawed on streets
|20 min
|Vince Foodman
|38
|Fat Patty's Gotten Bad (Aug '15)
|23 min
|Vince Foodman
|27
|America Held Hostage Day 106
|30 min
|MarkJ-
|9
|What winning the popular vote means
|51 min
|-zaphod-
|36
|Recovery Houses Are A Joke
|1 hr
|Daddy
|6
Find what you want!
Search Martinsburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC