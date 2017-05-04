Sewn2

Nine-year-old Nick Koch of Martinsburg operates Sewn w/ Love, a homemade crafting business with his mother and brother. They produce handmade pillows, blankets and pillow pockets for sale with all proceeds going to a cancer center in Winchester, Virginia.

