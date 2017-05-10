Resident upset with library's bike policy
A Martinsburg resident claims the city public library has changed its policy to where patrons can park their bicycles on library grounds, requiring bikes be parked on the side of the library, which he says makes them vulnerable to theft. Steven King said he was informed by the library's security guard on Tuesday that he would have to move his bike from the foyer to a bicycle rack located on the side of the library.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsburg Journal.
Add your comments below
Martinsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|America Held Hostage Day 111
|30 min
|MarkJ-
|4
|America Held Hostage Day 110
|40 min
|Silent Majority
|23
|Women make me sick.
|45 min
|Phantom
|23
|Huntington Drug Addicts
|1 hr
|Hey guys good eve...
|10
|sybian paid rides!!
|1 hr
|Samantha
|23
|Baltimore Street drugs
|1 hr
|705 Baltimore
|559
|What happen on river bank in guyandotte
|1 hr
|Good freind
|1
Find what you want!
Search Martinsburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC