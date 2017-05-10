Resident upset with library's bike po...

Resident upset with library's bike policy

A Martinsburg resident claims the city public library has changed its policy to where patrons can park their bicycles on library grounds, requiring bikes be parked on the side of the library, which he says makes them vulnerable to theft. Steven King said he was informed by the library's security guard on Tuesday that he would have to move his bike from the foyer to a bicycle rack located on the side of the library.

