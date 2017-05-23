Region 9 spells out busy project slate

Region 9 spells out busy project slate

Representatives from county commissions and municipal governments from all municipalities in Morgan, Berkeley and Jefferson counties - as well as economic development authorities from the three counties and the state were represented at the Region 9 Eastern Panhandle Regional Planning and Development Council quarterly full council meeting - held Monday afternoon at James Rumsey Technical Institute in Martinsburg. Bill Clark, executive director of Region 9, provided an overview of the council's project list as it looks ahead to the next quarter.

