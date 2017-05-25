Ranson, Charles Town Police joining r...

Ranson, Charles Town Police joining regional Drug Task Force

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 23 Read more: Martinsburg Journal

The Eastern Panhandle Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force, a regional undercover law enforcement coordinating group operating since 1994, will soon add three Jefferson County police officers to reach 15 full-time investigators. One police officer each from the cities of Ranson and Charles Town will join the drug task force's multi-jurisdictional investigations full time, possibly as soon as next month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsburg Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Martinsburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
WV SUPREME COURT PROTECTS LIES FROM CEOs To Pub... 36 min Healthcare consumer 1
President Trump Favors Healthcare Competition G... 44 min Healthcare consumer 5
America Held Hostage Day 126 2 hr MarkJ- 4
Do you liberals still love Muslims? 2 hr Mark J the cuck 89
Best bar in Huntington Barboursville for women 3 hr Milffyy 5
Women make me sick. 3 hr liars 46
Girls what kind of porn do you like 3 hr Milffy 22
See all Martinsburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Martinsburg Forum Now

Martinsburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Martinsburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Martinsburg, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,033 • Total comments across all topics: 281,284,335

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC