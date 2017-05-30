Police & Court Report for May 24

A Martinsburg man charged with stabbing a man twice in the stomach and back in February was scheduled to appear before a Berkeley County Magistrate Court judge Tuesday morning, but he failed to appear for his court date. Lateef Jabael McGann, 26, of Capital Drive in Martinsburg, was arraigned Thursday in Berkeley County Magistrate Court for a felony charge of malicious wounding after the victim told police McGann was allegedly the culprit.

